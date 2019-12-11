Climate change effects visible from space - Parmitano

Rome, December 11 - The effects of climate change are clearly visible from space, International Space Station (ISS) commander and Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano told the Madrid COP25 conference on a video link from the ISS Wednesday. "From here we see the beauty of the Earth, but also its fragility," said the European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut, the first European astronaut to command the ISS. "I can see with my own eyes the terrible effects of climate change," he said.