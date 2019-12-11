Mercoledì 11 Dicembre 2019 | 16:23

Rome
Conte defends ESM, tells opponents to say if want euro exit

Rome
Marmolada Glacier will disappear in 25-30 yrs - CNR

Rome
Marmolada Glacier will disappear in 25-30 yrs - CNR

Catania

Turin
Work on Turin-Lyon TAV rail link to resume

Rome
It's Conte putting Italians at risk with ESM - Salvini

Turin
Pakistani migrant attacked with machete

Madrid
Climate change risks to Italian firms over 40 bn euros

Vatican City
Christians persecuted also with white gloves - pope

Rome
Vatican Sec of State backs 'Sardines'

Naples
Soccer: Gattuso replaces Ancelotti at Napoli

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Il Bari senza Di Cesare è una prova di maturità

Barinel Barese
Schianto sulla SS172: muore coppia di Putignano insieme al cagnolino

Leccea surbo
Sud Sound System, dopo l'incidente Nandu Popu tranquillizza i fan: «Neanche un graffio grazie alle cinture»

Tarantoavetrana
Caso Scazzi, troppe bugie: chiesti 5 anni per Ivano Russo, 4 per Misseri: a gennaio il verdetto

Foggianel centro storico
Foggia: offre alcol a minorenni, sospesa licenza per 3 giorni a titolare «cicchetteria»

Batle dichiarazioni
Trani candidata a Capitale Italiana Cultura 2021, il sostegno di tutta la Bat

Brindisinel Brindisino
Campo di Mare, attentato incendiario distrugge stabilimento balneare

Potenzanel Potentino
Montescaglioso, uccise a coltellate 42enne dopo una lite: 29enne condannato all'ergastolo

Materanel Materano
Bernalda, scoperta base logistica mafia lucana: tre arresti

Castellaneta Marina, auto contro camion Anas: muore una donna

Nardò, melograni riprodotti illegalmente: sequestro da un milione di euro

Ceglie, voucher truffa: agente viaggi fugge con i soldi dei clienti

Il cardo, la Scozia e la maiolica: Elisabetta II risponde a un liceale di Laterza

Miracolo «Nutella Biscuits», a Balvano si lavora per raddoppiare produzione: Ferrero installa un secondo «farcitore»

Rome

Marmolada Glacier will disappear in 25-30 yrs - CNR

'Fate is sealed even if temps stay the same'

Rome, December 11 - One of the Dolomites' most famous and iconic glaciers will totally disappear in 25-30 years unless climate change is halted, the National Research Council (CNR) said Wednesday. In the decade between 2004 and 2015, the CNR said, the Marmolada Glacier shrank by 30% in volume and 22% in area. The report, based on two 3-D models, was drawn up by the CNR-Ismar lab and the universities of Trieste, Genoa and Aberystwith in Wales, as well as by the environmental agency (ARPA) of Veneto, where the glacier is located. The study was published in the Remote Sensing of the Environment journal. "Even if the temperature were to remain what is is, the glaciers' fate appears to be sealed," said the report. Some parts of the study were released early, in August. Renato Colucci, a CNR glaciologist, sounded the alarm about the impact the climate crisis is having on the Alps' glaciers. "Over the last 100 years, the glaciers of the Alps have lost 50% of their mass," Colucci told ANSA. "Of this 50%, 70% has disappeared over the last 30 years. "The Alpine glaciers are shrinking at a rate that is unprecedented for thousands of years. "The glaciers of the Alps under (an altitude) of 3,500 metres are set to disappear in 20 to 30 years. "The average temperatures of the last 15 years do not allow those under this level to survive. "Core samples taken on glaciers in Greenland and the Antarctic tells us that carbon dioxide in the atmosphere increased 100 times more quickly over the last century than at any other period in the last 800,000 years. "And the responsibility for it can be down to mankind".

