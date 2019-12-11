It's Conte putting Italians at risk with ESM - Salvini

Rome, December 11 - Nationalist opposition League leader Matteo Salvini on Wednesday told ANSA the centre-right opposition had no intention of exiting the euro as Premier Giuseppe Cionte claimed earlier in the day, and the premier was the one "putting Italians at risk" by allegedly signing of on a reform of the European Stability Mechanism bailout fund which Salvini says jeopardises Italians' savings. "No one intends to leave the euro," Salvini said. "But Signor Conte is not entitled to sign or give the word of the Italians on international accord which are dangerous for Italy. "So if there is someone who is putting at risk the savings and future of the Italians, it is him". Salvini confirmed that the centre right is set to present a single resolution against the ESM reform. Conte earlier on Wednesday challenged opposition politicians like Salvini who have blasted the government over the reform of the European Stability Mechanism to say whether what they really want is for Italy to quit the eurozone. "It is necessary to be careful about alluding to doubts and creating fears in the Italian people," Conte said as he reported to the Lower House on the ESM. "Some of the positions outlined during the public debate have revealed the thinly concealed wish to take our country out of the eurozone or even outside the European Union. "If this is the aim, then it would be best to clarify this in an explicit way so that the public debate is transparent and the Italian citizens can be informed about all the implications of that those positions entail". The issue of the eurozone's bailout fund has roiled Italian politics for weeks, with the centre-left opposition alleging the government has agreed to a reform that cannot be amended and risks putting Italy under fresh pressure on the financial markets. But there have also been differences within the government, with the the 5-Star Movement (M5S) leading the drive for the ESM overhaul to be changed. Conte told the Lower House on Wednesday that Italy has nothing to worry about. "Italy has nothing to fear because its debt is fully sustainable, as the assessments of the main international institutions, including the (European) Commission, show and as confirmed by the markets," Conte said. The parties supporting Premier Giuseppe Conte's government reached an agreement on the reform of the ESM during a meeting overnight, M5S sources said on Wednesday. "The line that the reform must be part of a package of changes has been upheld," the M5S sources said. "There will be another passage in parliament in January before the next Eurogroup meeting. "Parliament will be involved before the next steps are taken. "Every decision will be taken after listening to parliament, no blank cheques will be signed".