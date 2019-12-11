Marmolada Glacier will disappear in 25-30 yrs - CNR

Rome, December 11 - One of the Dolomites' most famous and iconic glaciers will totally disappear in 25-30 years unless climate change is halted, the National Research Council (CNR) said Wednesday. In the decade between 2004 and 2015, the CNR said, the Marmolada Glacier shrank by 30% in volume and 22% in area. The report, based on two 3-D models, was drawn up by the CNR-Ismar lab and the universities of Trieste, Genoa and Aberystwith in Wales, as well as by the environmental agency (ARPA) of Veneto, where the glacier is located. The study was published in the Remote Sensing of the Environment journal. "Even if the temperature were to remain what is is, the glaciers' fate appears to be sealed," said the report.