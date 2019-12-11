Mercoledì 11 Dicembre 2019 | 16:24

Rome
Conte defends ESM, tells opponents to say if want euro exit

Rome
Marmolada Glacier will disappear in 25-30 yrs - CNR

Rome
Marmolada Glacier will disappear in 25-30 yrs - CNR

Catania

Turin
Work on Turin-Lyon TAV rail link to resume

Rome
It's Conte putting Italians at risk with ESM - Salvini

Turin
Pakistani migrant attacked with machete

Madrid
Climate change risks to Italian firms over 40 bn euros

Vatican City
Christians persecuted also with white gloves - pope

Rome
Vatican Sec of State backs 'Sardines'

Naples
Soccer: Gattuso replaces Ancelotti at Napoli

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Il Bari senza Di Cesare è una prova di maturità

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barinel Barese
Schianto sulla SS172: muore coppia di Putignano insieme al cagnolino

Leccea surbo
Sud Sound System, dopo l'incidente Nandu Popu tranquillizza i fan: «Neanche un graffio grazie alle cinture»

Tarantoavetrana
Caso Scazzi, troppe bugie: chiesti 5 anni per Ivano Russo, 4 per Misseri: a gennaio il verdetto

Foggianel centro storico
Foggia: offre alcol a minorenni, sospesa licenza per 3 giorni a titolare «cicchetteria»

Batle dichiarazioni
Trani candidata a Capitale Italiana Cultura 2021, il sostegno di tutta la Bat

Brindisinel Brindisino
Campo di Mare, attentato incendiario distrugge stabilimento balneare

Potenzanel Potentino
Montescaglioso, uccise a coltellate 42enne dopo una lite: 29enne condannato all'ergastolo

Materanel Materano
Bernalda, scoperta base logistica mafia lucana: tre arresti

Turin

Piedmont Governor Cirio creates panel to overcome govt 'inertia'

Turin, December 11 - Work in Piedmont's Susa Valley on the controversial TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link is set to resume, Telt, the Italian-French company tasked with constructing and running the line, said on Wednesday. "The Chiomonte worksite is following the planned schedule," Telt Director General Mario Virano said at an intergovernmental conference on the project. "The work on the base tunnel in Italy will start in 2021". Virano said Telt's board would authorise the signing of a contract for another tunnel on Thursday. Work on the Italian side was held up due to doubts in Premier Giuseppe Conte's first government over whether to continue with the project, which has been subject to intense and sometimes violent protests. The 5-Star Movement (M5S) has long been against the TAV on cost and environmental grounds. But Conte eventually decided that the project should go ahead as it would cost more to halt it than let it go ahead and a bid by the M5S to stop the TAV was rejected by parliament in August. The vote proved decisive in League leader Matteo Salvini's decision to pull the plug on the alliance with the M5S that supported the first Conte government. That led to the M5S forming a new pact that also features the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) for the 'Conte Two' executive. Iveta Radicova, the European Coordinator for the Mediterranean Corridor, said that "nothing has changed" for the EU and that "the Turin-Lyon is a priority". "We behaved with the utmost respect for the governments," she added. "We did not apply pressure, but it is undeniable that the Italian government has lost 18 months. "We have to get down to work and accelerate". Piedmont Governor Alberto Cirio, meanwhile, said he has set up a special TAV committee to overcome "the government's inertia", blasting its failure to appoint a new commissioner for the project. "We have 41 million euros' worth of related side projects that cannot start and we don't intend to wait any more," he said.

