Turin
Pakistani migrant attacked with machete

Madrid
Climate change risks to Italian firms over 40 bn euros

Vatican City
Christians persecuted also with white gloves - pope

Rome
Vatican Sec of State backs 'Sardines'

Naples
Soccer: Gattuso replaces Ancelotti at Napoli

Rome
Soccer: 'Torino Hooligans' ultras hit by bans, citings

Rome
Cartabia elected first woman Constitutional Court head

Rome
Pedestrian dead after being hit by trash co. vehicle

Brescia
Woman held after small child, mum hurt in hit-and-run

Rome
Soccer: We deserved more says Conte after Inter exit CL

Naples
Soccer: Napoli sack Ancelotti despite CL qualification

Baritruffa
Bari, cancellata condanna a ex primario Neurochirurgia, ma pagherà i danni

Leccea surbo
Sud Sound System, dopo l'incidente Nandu Popu tranquillizza i fan: «Neanche un graffio grazie alle cinture»

Tarantoavetrana
Caso Scazzi, troppe bugie: chiesti 5 anni per Ivano Russo, 4 per Misseri: a gennaio il verdetto

Foggianel centro storico
Foggia: offre alcol a minorenni, sospesa licenza per 3 giorni a titolare «cicchetteria»

Batle dichiarazioni
Trani candidata a Capitale Italiana Cultura 2021, il sostegno di tutta la Bat

Brindisinel Brindisino
Campo di Mare, attentato incendiario distrugge stabilimento balneare

Potenzanel Potentino
Montescaglioso, uccise a coltellate 42enne dopo una lite: 29enne condannato all'ergastolo

Materanel Materano
Bernalda, scoperta base logistica mafia lucana: tre arresti

Castellaneta Marina, auto contro camion Anas: muore una donna

Nardò, melograni riprodotti illegalmente: sequestro da un milione di euro

Ceglie, voucher truffa: agente viaggi fugge con i soldi dei clienti

Il cardo, la Scozia e la maiolica: Elisabetta II risponde a un liceale di Laterza

Miracolo «Nutella Biscuits», a Balvano si lavora per raddoppiare produzione: Ferrero installa un secondo «farcitore»

Turin

Probably demanded to be smuggled out of Italy by disbanded gang

Turin, December 11 - A Pakistani migrant was attacked with a machete Tuesday night by several alleged migrant traffickers after probably demanding to be smuggled out of Italy despite police having broken the Asian trafficking gang up, police said Wednesday. The attackers allegedly tried to sever the victim's arm with the machete, police said. The attack happened near one of the gang's safe houses in Via Cecchi in Turin. Italian police on Tuesday busted the alleged Asian migrant smuggling gang that allegedly brought thousands of Pakistanis, Indians and Bangledshis into Italy and other European countries illegally. The gang was broken up by Turin flying squad police helped by French border police and Europol. In Italy, eight arrests were made and two other detention orders, while one arrest was made in France. It is estimated that in two years the organisation managed to move more than 1,000 immigrants with profits of over one million euros. The alleged gang was one of the biggest ever discovered trafficking migrants across the French-Italian border, police said. Couriers take migrants across the Alps and are regularly stopped by French border police.

