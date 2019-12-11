Pakistani migrant attacked with machete

Turin, December 11 - A Pakistani migrant was attacked with a machete Tuesday night by several alleged migrant traffickers after probably demanding to be smuggled out of Italy despite police having broken the Asian trafficking gang up, police said Wednesday. The attackers allegedly tried to sever the victim's arm with the machete, police said. The attack happened near one of the gang's safe houses in Via Cecchi in Turin. Italian police on Tuesday busted the alleged Asian migrant smuggling gang that allegedly brought thousands of Pakistanis, Indians and Bangledshis into Italy and other European countries illegally. The gang was broken up by Turin flying squad police helped by French border police and Europol. In Italy, eight arrests were made and two other detention orders, while one arrest was made in France. It is estimated that in two years the organisation managed to move more than 1,000 immigrants with profits of over one million euros. The alleged gang was one of the biggest ever discovered trafficking migrants across the French-Italian border, police said. Couriers take migrants across the Alps and are regularly stopped by French border police.