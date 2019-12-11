Mercoledì 11 Dicembre 2019 | 14:36

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Turin
Pakistani migrant attacked with machete

 
Madrid
Climate change risks to Italian firms over 40 bn euros

 
Vatican City
Christians persecuted also with white gloves - pope

 
Rome
Vatican Sec of State backs 'Sardines'

 
Naples
Soccer: Gattuso replaces Ancelotti at Napoli

 
Rome
Soccer: 'Torino Hooligans' ultras hit by bans, citings

 
Rome
Cartabia elected first woman Constitutional Court head

 
Rome
Pedestrian dead after being hit by trash co. vehicle

 
Brescia
Woman held after small child, mum hurt in hit-and-run

 
Rome
Soccer: We deserved more says Conte after Inter exit CL

 
Naples
Soccer: Napoli sack Ancelotti despite CL qualification

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Baritruffa
Bari, cancellata condanna a ex primario Neurochirurgia, ma pagherà i danni

 
Leccea surbo
Sud Sound System, dopo l'incidente Nandu Popu tranquillizza i fan: «Neanche un graffio grazie alle cinture»

 
Tarantoavetrana
Caso Scazzi, troppe bugie: chiesti 5 anni per Ivano Russo, 4 per Misseri: a gennaio il verdetto

 
Foggianel centro storico
Foggia: offre alcol a minorenni, sospesa licenza per 3 giorni a titolare «cicchetteria»

 
Batle dichiarazioni
Trani candidata a Capitale Italiana Cultura 2021, il sostegno di tutta la Bat

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Campo di Mare, attentato incendiario distrugge stabilimento balneare

 
Potenzanel Potentino
Montescaglioso, uccise a coltellate 42enne dopo una lite: 29enne condannato all'ergastolo

 
Materanel Materano
Bernalda, scoperta base logistica mafia lucana: tre arresti

 

Rome

Vatican Sec of State backs 'Sardines'

Harness positive energies for good of country says Parolin

Vatican Sec of State backs 'Sardines'

Rome, December 11 - Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin on Wednesday came out in favour of the grassroots 'Sardines' movement that has sprung up around Italy in opposition to populist and anti-migrant policies such as those allegedly carried out by former interior minister and nationalist opposition League party leader Matteo Salvini. "I'm not a member of the Sardines (but) I think it is important to grasp everything that is good also in these movements and try to valorise it always for the good of the country," he said. "That is my wish, that the positive energies be highlighted above all...that these positive pushes should be placed at the service of the country's welfare". The Sardines sprang up in Bologna in mid-November as a spontaneous response to Salvini's vow to "free" the Emilia Romagna region of the centre-left politicians who have governed it for decades, in regional elections in January. Sardine rallies have since taken place across the length and breadth of Italy. There will be a major rally Saturday in Rome's Piazza san Giovanni, traditional gathering place of the left. One of the Sardines Roman leaders embarrassed the movement by appearing to invite the neo-Fascist CasaPound group to take part in the Rome rally. This prompted the original four Bologna promoters of the movement to stress that it is anti-Fascist and will "never" have truck with groups like CasaPound. CasaPound has said it will attend the San Giovanni rally nonetheless.

