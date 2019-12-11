Soccer: 'Torino Hooligans' ultras hit by bans, citings

Rome, December 11 - All 75 members of the 'Torino Hooligans' ultra fan group were served life stadium bans and most of them were cited for a range of offences on Wednesday. Some 71 of the Torino ultras were cited for aggravated private violence, rioting, and violence and lesions committed against public-service operators. More than 500 administrative sanctions were applied for breaking stadium rules for a total amount of over 80,000 euros. Some 40 ultras supporting Napoli and Inter were also cited for clashes with Torino ultras. They were all served stadium bans. The Napoli fans were 32 and the Inter fans eight. The clashes took place at Torino-Napoli on October 6 and Torino-Inter on November 23. Investigations also uncovered longstanding clashes between the Torino Hooligans and the other historical fan groups of the Maratona end stand, where Torino fans gather. The ultras are also accused of camouflaging themselves, carrying offensive weapons, and throwing flares. Three bars were the Hooligans used to meet had their licenses revoked.