Cartabia elected first woman Constitutional Court head

Rome, December 11 - Marta Cartabia, a 56-year-old law professor, was elected the first woman president of Italy's Constitutional Court on Wednesday. "The glass ceiling has been smashed," said Cartabia, who comes from the province of Milan and is also one of the youngest presidents the court has had. "The new premier of Finland said that age and sex no longer court," she added, referring to 34-year-old Sanna Marin, the world's youngest currently-serving prime minister. "It still counts in Italy. "I hope that I can soon say that it doesn't count any more".