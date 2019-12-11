Mercoledì 11 Dicembre 2019 | 12:42

Rome
Cartabia elected first woman Constitutional Court head

Rome
Pedestrian dead after being hit by trash co. vehicle

Brescia
Woman held after small child, mum hurt in hit-and-run

Rome
Soccer: We deserved more says Conte after Inter exit CL

Naples
Soccer: Napoli sack Ancelotti despite CL qualification

Rome
Conte defends ESM, tells opponents to say if want euro exit

Rome
Govt reaches agreement over ESM

Lecco
Boy, 12, thwarts villa burglary

Latina
Psychiatrist arrested for false gun license certificates

Ravenna
Man tries to steal car, turns out to be police vehicle

Milan
Mayors march with Segre sings Bella Ciao

Il Bari senza Di Cesare è una prova di maturità

Leccenel Salento
Ha un profilo Facebook con le foto di un ragazzo morto: mistero sullo sciacallaggio a Nardò

Tarantoavetrana
Caso Scazzi, troppe bugie: chiesti 5 anni per Ivano Russo, 4 per Misseri: a gennaio il verdetto

Baril'incontro
Alan Friedman a Bari: «Questa non è l'Italia»

Foggianel centro storico
Foggia: offre alcol a minorenni, sospesa licenza per 3 giorni a titolare «cicchetteria»

Batle dichiarazioni
Trani candidata a Capitale Italiana Cultura 2021, il sostegno di tutta la Bat

Brindisinel Brindisino
Campo di Mare, attentato incendiario distrugge stabilimento balneare

Potenzanel Potentino
Montescaglioso, uccise a coltellate 42enne dopo una lite: 29enne condannato all'ergastolo

Materanel Materano
Bernalda, scoperta base logistica mafia lucana: tre arresti

Castellaneta Marina, auto contro camion Anas: muore una donna

Nardò, melograni riprodotti illegalmente: sequestro da un milione di euro

Ceglie, voucher truffa: agente viaggi fugge con i soldi dei clienti

Il cardo, la Scozia e la maiolica: Elisabetta II risponde a un liceale di Laterza

Miracolo «Nutella Biscuits», a Balvano si lavora per raddoppiare produzione: Ferrero installa un secondo «farcitore»

Rome

Pedestrian dead after being hit by trash co. vehicle

84-year-old knocked down on outskirts of Rome

Rome, December 11 - A 84-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle belonging to Rome's trash-collection company AMA on Wednesday. The accident took place on Via Casilina on the eastern outskirts of Rome. The 35-year-old driver of the AMA vehicle has been taken to hospital for checks and for alcohol and drugs tests. Witnesses said the man was hit while walking on a zebra crossing.

