Woman held after small child, mum hurt in hit-and-run

Brescia, December 11 - A 22-year-old woman has been put under house arrest in relation to a hit-and-run accident in the town of Coccaglio, near Brescia, on Tuesday in which a small child and his mother were injured. The woman was tracked down after investigators studied footage from video cameras in the street of the accident. The boy, who was in a stroller being pushed by his mother, is in a critical condition in hospital.