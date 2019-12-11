Soccer: We deserved more says Conte after Inter exit CL

Rome, December 11 - Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte said his men were unlucky after they crashed out of the Champions League with a 2-1 home defeat to Barcelona on Tuesday. Romelu Lukaku was on target for the hosts but he also failed to put away several good changes and they had three goals disallowed for offside too. Inter have been demoted to the Europa League after finishing third in Group F behind Barca and Borussia Dortmund. "I think we deserved more in this group," Conte said. "Still I think it's all valuable experience. "We wanted to qualify, so there is disappointment from everyone right now, but as I told them, we have to raise our heads again".