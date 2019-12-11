Soccer: Napoli sack Ancelotti despite CL qualification

Naples, December 11 - Napoli sacked coach Carlo Ancelotti on Tuesday even though a they beat Genk 4-0 to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League. Ancelotti has paid the price for Napoli's poor form in Serie A, where they lie in seventh place, 17 points behind leaders Inter. Rino Gattuso is tipped to take over from Ancelotti, who had been in charge of the Naples side for a year and a half. "SSC Napoli has taken the decision to part ways with first-team coach Carlo Ancelotti," the club's website said. "The friendship and mutual respect between the club, President Aurelio De Laurentiis and Carlo Ancelotti remain intact".