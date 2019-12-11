Mercoledì 11 Dicembre 2019 | 10:44

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Govt reaches agreement over ESM

Govt reaches agreement over ESM

 
Lecco
Boy, 12, thwarts villa burglary

Boy, 12, thwarts villa burglary

 
Latina
Psychiatrist arrested for false gun license certificates

Psychiatrist arrested for false gun license certificates

 
Ravenna
Man tries to steal car, turns out to be police vehicle

Man tries to steal car, turns out to be police vehicle

 
Milan
Mayors march with Segre sings Bella Ciao

Mayors march with Segre sings Bella Ciao

 
Milan
Mayors march with Segre sings Bella Ciao

Mayors march with Segre sings Bella Ciao

 
Turin
Asia migrant smuggling gang busted

Asia migrant smuggling gang busted

 
Piacenza
Painting found in Piacenza, may be stolen Klimt

Painting found in Piacenza, may be stolen Klimt

 
Rome
Govt to present structural investment plan for south

Govt to present structural investment plan for south

 
Rome
Growth will depend on women's participation - Visco

Growth will depend on women's participation - Visco

 
Turin
Discredited stem cell treatment 'father' Vannoni dies

Discredited stem cell treatment 'father' Vannoni dies

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Il Bari senza Di Cesare è una prova di maturità

Il Bari senza Di Cesare è una prova di maturità

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Foggianel centro storico
Foggia: offre alcol a minorenni, sospesa licenza per 3 giorni a titolare «cicchetteria»

Foggia: offre alcol a minorenni, sospesa licenza per 3 giorni a titolare «cicchetteria»

 
Batle dichiarazioni
Trani candidata a Capitale Italiana Cultura 2021, il sostegno di tutta la Bat

Trani candidata a Capitale Italiana Cultura 2021, il sostegno di tutta la Bat

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal: manovra, si valuta fondo 15mln per lavoratori ex Ilva. Giudice spegne Afo2

Mittal: manovra, si valuta fondo per lavoratori ex Ilva. Giudice spegne Afo2

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Campo di Mare, attentato incendiario distrugge stabilimento balneare

Campo di Mare, attentato incendiario distrugge stabilimento balneare

 
Lecceil caso
Si opera all'anca e le viene un'infezione: in Salento 50enne muore dopo 3 mesi

Si opera all'anca e le viene un'infezione: in Salento 50enne muore dopo 3 mesi

 
Potenzanel Potentino
Montescaglioso, uccise a coltellate 42enne dopo una lite: 29enne condannato all'ergastolo

Montescaglioso, uccise a coltellate 42enne dopo una lite: 29enne condannato all'ergastolo

 
Barinel Barese
Bitetto, si autoaccusò di omicidio commesso dalla figlia: rischia 20 anni

Bitetto, si autoaccusò di omicidio commesso dalla figlia: rischia 20 anni

 
Materanel Materano
Bernalda, scoperta base logistica mafia lucana: tre arresti

Bernalda, scoperta base logistica mafia lucana: tre arresti

 

i più letti

Castellaneta Marina, auto contro camion Anas: muore una donna

Castellaneta Marina, auto contro camion Anas: muore una donna

Nardò, melograni riprodotti illegalmente: sequestro da un milione di euro

Nardò, melograni riprodotti illegalmente: sequestro da un milione di euro

Ceglie, voucher truffa: agente viaggi fugge con i soldi dei clienti

Ceglie, voucher truffa: agente viaggi fugge con i soldi dei clienti

Il cardo, la Scozia e la maiolica: Elisabetta II risponde a un liceale di Laterza

Il cardo, la Scozia e la maiolica: Elisabetta II risponde a un liceale di Laterza

Miracolo «Nutella Biscuits», a Balvano si lavora per raddoppiare produzione: Ferrero installa un secondo «farcitore»

Nutella Biscuits, Balvano verso raddoppio produzione: Ferrero installa secondo «farcitore»

Rome

Govt reaches agreement over ESM

Change must part of a package say M5S

Govt reaches agreement over ESM

Rome, December 11 - The parties supporting Premier Giuseppe Conte's government reached an agreement on the reform of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) during a meeting overnight, the 5-Star Movement (M5S) said on Wednesday. The issue has roiled Italian politics in recent days and weeks, with the centre-left opposition alleging the government has agreed to a reform that cannot be amended and risks putting Italy under fresh pressure on the financial markets. But there have also been differences within the government, with the M5S leading the drive for the ESM overhaul to be changed. "The line that the reform must be part of a package of changes has been upheld," the M5S sources said. "There will be another passage in parliament in January before the next Eurogroup meeting. "Parliament will be involved before the next steps are taken. "Every decision will be taken after listening to parliament, no blank cheques will be signed".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati