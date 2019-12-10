Boy, 12, thwarts villa burglary
Lecco
10 Dicembre 2019
Lecco, December 10 - A 12-year-old Italian boy managed to thwart a burglary near Lecco on Tuesday after calling his mother who then called the police who stopped the robbers. The boy was alone in the villa when it came under assault, police said. "It was a brave thing to do," police said.
