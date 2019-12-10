Man tries to steal car, turns out to be police vehicle

Ravenna, December 10 - A man tried to steal a car which turned out to be a police vehicle at Cervia on the coast near Ravenna in Enmilia Romagna on Monday night, police said Tuesday. The 21-year-old Romanian was arrested on charges of robbery, resisting arrest and bodily harm. The man was caught trying to hot-wire the car and reacted by punching and insulting the arresting officer, police said.