Mayors march with Segre sings Bella Ciao

Milan, December 10 - A march by 600 Italian mayors and life Senator and Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre on Tuesday sang partisan song and leftist anthem Bella Ciao in Milan's Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II mall. The march against antisemitism, entitled Hate Has No Future, was applauded by onlookers. Segre was flanked by Milan and Pesaro mayors Giuseppe Sala and Matteo Ricci. Segre, who was recently given a police escort after antisemitic death threats, was hailed by citizens chanting her name in support. "There is a great music in this piazza, the temple of music is today in the open air," said Segre, near La Scala opera house. "We're here to talk about love and not hate. Let's leave hate to the anonymous keyboard artists".