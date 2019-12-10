Painting found in Piacenza, may be stolen Klimt

Piacenza, December 10 - Police said Tuesday Gustav Klimt's Portrait of a Lady, stolen from Piacenza's Ricci Oddi Modern Art Gallery in 1997, may have been recovered. During work to clean up ivy covering the gallery's exterior wall, they said, an interspace closed by a door was discovered, behind which there was a bag containing the picture. An expert's first inspection indicated the painting was the stolen Klimt, one of the most sought-after stolen works in the world. Further analysis is underway to certify the authenticity of the work.