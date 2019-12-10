Govt to present structural investment plan for south
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Andria, precipita da gru mentre monta luminarie della chiesa: muore operaio 44enne
Pestano due carabinieri nel Foggiano e fuggono: una denuncia e un ricercato
i più letti
Da Ostuni al resto della Puglia: «I Rolex falsi finivano in tutte le gioiellerie». Nessun acquirente però ha denunciato
Rome
10 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 10 - The government will "soon" present a structural investment fund for the poorer south of Italy, Premier Giuseppe Conte told unions Tuesday. He said relaunching southern investments was one of the government's top priorities. Conte added that the government had taken its first real steps with the 2020 budget bill, and "government action will go beyond that".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su