Growth will depend on women's participation - Visco

Rome, December 10 - Growth will depend on women's participation in the economy, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said Tuesday. "For Italy the potential growth foreseen for the next few years will strongly depend on the hypothesis on female participation, which will prove to an engine of it," he said. Visco was speaking at the conference 'Gender Gaps in the Italian economy and the role of public policy'. The Bank of Italy governor recalled that female participation in the economy, with eight million women inactive, underscores the problem. He said this was significant on a quantitative and qualitative front, with women enjoying "high levels of education". They also have outstanding abilities and competence in certain key sectors including communication and interpersonal relations, Visco said.