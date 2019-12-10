Martedì 10 Dicembre 2019 | 18:26

Rome
Govt to present structural investment plan for south

Rome
Growth will depend on women's participation - Visco

Turin
Discredited stem cell treatment 'father' Vannoni dies

Rome
Italy drops to 26th in climate-change fight

Genoa
Lombardy councillor probed in League funding case

Bolzano
Doping: Schwazer petition to halt ban rejected

Milan
FS 'in final phase' of U.S. bid

Rome
ESM summit with Conte, working on majority resolution

Bologna
Sardines say no opening to CasaPound

Rome
Extreme weather 14 bn damage in Italy last decade

Rome
Rome shops to get incentives to leave lights on

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari grande contro le grandi, imbattuto negli scontri diretti

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzanel Potentino
Montescaglioso, uccise a coltellate 42enne dopo una lite: 29enne condannato all'ergastolo

Barinel Barese
Bitetto, si autoaccusò di omicidio commesso dalla figlia: rischia 20 anni

Tarantonel Tarantino
Montemesola, percepiva reddito di cittadinanza ma gestiva un bar: sanzioni per oltre 80mila euro

Materanel Materano
Bernalda, scoperta base logistica mafia lucana: tre arresti

Battragedia nel nordbarese
Andria, precipita da gru mentre monta luminarie della chiesa: muore operaio 44enne

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ceglie M.ca, accoltella 39enne dopo una lite, arrestato dopo breve fuga

Leccela sentenza
Sud Salento, violentò la figlia e nacque una bambina: condannato a 30 anni

FoggiaSan Nicandro Garganico
Pestano due carabinieri nel Foggiano e fuggono: ricercati due uomini

Castellaneta Marina, auto contro camion Anas: muore una donna

Nardò, melograni riprodotti illegalmente: sequestro da un milione di euro

Il cardo, la Scozia e la maiolica: Elisabetta II risponde a un liceale di Laterza

Da Ostuni al resto della Puglia: «I Rolex falsi finivano in tutte le gioiellerie»

Addio a Dino Clavica, l'arte è un'acrobazia del cuore

Rome

Italy drops to 26th in climate-change fight

Germanwatch, CAN, NewClimate Institute report with Legambiente

Rome, December 10 - Italy has dropped three places from 23rd to 26th in the climate-change fight over the last year, and from 16th spot two years ago, according to the report Climate Change Performance Index 2020 presented at the COP25 in Madrid and complied by Germanwatch, CAN and the NewClimate Institute, with the collaboration of Legambiente for Italy. "Italy must immediately reverse the trend with an ambitious and coherent climate and energy plan, with the critical threshold of 1.5 degrees," said Legambiente.

