Italy drops to 26th in climate-change fight

Rome, December 10 - Italy has dropped three places from 23rd to 26th in the climate-change fight over the last year, and from 16th spot two years ago, according to the report Climate Change Performance Index 2020 presented at the COP25 in Madrid and complied by Germanwatch, CAN and the NewClimate Institute, with the collaboration of Legambiente for Italy. "Italy must immediately reverse the trend with an ambitious and coherent climate and energy plan, with the critical threshold of 1.5 degrees," said Legambiente.