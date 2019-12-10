FS 'in final phase' of U.S. bid

Lombardy councillor probed in League funding case
Milan
10 Dicembre 2019
Milan, December 10 - Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) rail group is in the "final stage" of a contract bid for the maintenance and management of rail services in Washington and Los Angeles, CEO Gianfranco Battisti said Tuesday. He said "I can say nothing" about the bid. But he said the contract was worth some 22 billion euros over 10 years.
