Genoa
Lombardy councillor probed in League funding case

Bolzano
Doping: Schwazer petition to halt ban rejected

Milan
FS 'in final phase' of U.S. bid

Rome
ESM summit with Conte, working on majority resolution

Bologna
Sardines say no opening to CasaPound

Rome
Extreme weather 14 bn damage in Italy last decade

Rome
Rome shops to get incentives to leave lights on

Rome
Work on govt contract after budget - Di Maio

Turin
Salvini fans pray for him at justice defamation trial

Rome
Europe gives researchers 600mn, 23 are Italian

WASHINGTON

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari grande contro le grandi, imbattuto negli scontri diretti

PotenzaViolenze in famiglia
Acerenza, picchia moglie e figlia: arrestato un 58enne

Bariil gesto
Giovinazzo, la proposta di matrimonio è in piazza con una danza sui trampoli

Tarantonel Tarantino
Montemesola, percepiva reddito di cittadinanza ma gestiva un bar: sanzioni per oltre 80mila euro

Materanel Materano
Bernalda, scoperta base logistica mafia lucana: tre arresti

Battragedia nel nordbarese
Andria, precipita da gru mentre monta luminarie della chiesa: muore operaio 44enne

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ceglie M.ca, accoltella 39enne dopo una lite, arrestato dopo breve fuga

Leccela sentenza
Sud Salento, violentò la figlia e nacque una bambina: condannato a 30 anni

FoggiaSan Nicandro Garganico
Pestano due carabinieri nel Foggiano e fuggono: ricercati due uomini

Castellaneta Marina, auto contro camion Anas: muore una donna

Nardò, melograni riprodotti illegalmente: sequestro da un milione di euro

Il cardo, la Scozia e la maiolica: Elisabetta II risponde a un liceale di Laterza

Da Ostuni al resto della Puglia: «I Rolex falsi finivano in tutte le gioiellerie»

Addio a Dino Clavica, l'arte è un'acrobazia del cuore

Stefano Galli accused of money laundering

Genoa, December 10 - Lombardy's councillor for autonomy and culture, Stefano Bruno Galli, has been placed under investigation in a probe into the suspected laundering of part of the nationalist League party's 49 million euros embezzled by former chiefs when it was called the Northern League, sources said Tuesday. Galli is accused of money laundering in his capacity as president of the Associazione Maroni Presidente. Finance police raided homes and offices in Milan, Monza and Lecco. Former leader Umberto Bossi, who founded the party and led it when it was called the Northern league and demanded first secession and then autonomy for northern Italy, has been convicted with others in the case. Bossi, former treasurer Francesco Belsito and three ex auditors who were found guilty of fraud against the State estimated at 49 million euros, between 2008 and 2010, for illicit electoral spending reimbursements. Lawyers representing the League have agreed on an arrangement with prosecutors for the seizure of party funds related to the convictions for fraud. Under the arrangement, 100,000 euros will be confiscated every two months for a total of 600,000 euros a year. Under Matteo Salvini, who took over the leadership nearly six years ago, the League dropped 'Northern' from its name and broadened its nationalist appeal to the rest of Italy. It is now Italy's most popular party, polling at around 30%.

