Lombardy councillor probed in League funding case

Genoa, December 10 - Lombardy's councillor for autonomy and culture, Stefano Bruno Galli, has been placed under investigation in a probe into the suspected laundering of part of the nationalist League party's 49 million euros embezzled by former chiefs when it was called the Northern League, sources said Tuesday. Galli is accused of money laundering in his capacity as president of the Associazione Maroni Presidente. Finance police raided homes and offices in Milan, Monza and Lecco. Former leader Umberto Bossi, who founded the party and led it when it was called the Northern league and demanded first secession and then autonomy for northern Italy, has been convicted with others in the case. Bossi, former treasurer Francesco Belsito and three ex auditors who were found guilty of fraud against the State estimated at 49 million euros, between 2008 and 2010, for illicit electoral spending reimbursements. Lawyers representing the League have agreed on an arrangement with prosecutors for the seizure of party funds related to the convictions for fraud. Under the arrangement, 100,000 euros will be confiscated every two months for a total of 600,000 euros a year. Under Matteo Salvini, who took over the leadership nearly six years ago, the League dropped 'Northern' from its name and broadened its nationalist appeal to the rest of Italy. It is now Italy's most popular party, polling at around 30%.