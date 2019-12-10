ESM summit with Conte, working on majority resolution

Rome, December 10 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday held a majority summit on a reform of the European Stability Mechanism that has roiled Italian politics in recent days and weeks. The majority was said to be "honing" a resolution to reconcile differences of opinion on the reform of the eurozone bailout fund. The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is in a coalition whose senior partner is the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). The other members are the new centrist Italia Viva (IV) party of former PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi, and the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party, a PD splinter group. There has recently been tension among the partners over the ESM reform, which aims to make it more like the IMF in making bailouts conditional on debt restructuring. European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Monday that Italy must not show a "resurgence of self-harming" over the reform of the ESM. The opposition has accused the government of "betraying" Italians over the ESM reform. The government has denied claims it will jeopardise Italians' savings. The reform aims to make the ESM more like the IMF, with bailouts conditional on debt restructuring. The issue of debt restructuring as the main characteristic of the future programs of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is very much debated in Italy but untrue, ESM Secretary General Nicola Giammarioli said in an interview to ANSA on Monday. "In Italy, the issue of debt restructuring as the main characteristic of future (ESM) programs is very much debated but this is not true because all the clauses connected to debt restructuring and the involvement of the private sector have not changed". With the reform of the ESM, it is impossible for Italian money to be used to save German banks or vice versa, Giammarioli stressed, addressing a claim frequently made by nationalist opposition leader Matteo Salvini. The backstop will not go to saving "banks in country X or Y but to give resources to the Single Resolution Fund (SRF), powered by banks, in the extreme case in which it were to run out". "The money that is given back belongs to the SRF fund and, indirectly, to all EU banks, not to citizens", he said. Meanwhile the 2020 budget bill headed for its final straight in parliament on Tuesday. Among the latest moves, a levy on shops was ditched and compensation was lined up for the victims of "crazy bills". The quota of women in listed companies was raised to 40%, and two million euros extra was earmarked over three years against domestic violence. The parties supporting Italy's government coalition will get to work on a "government contract" ending policy splits and tensions once the 2020 budget bill is passed by the end of the year, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday. "On the government contract, which we want to do from next year, the time has come to put down timeframes and issues in black and white," said Di Maio, whose anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) is the senior government partner. The other parties backing the government are the centre-left democratic Party (PD), the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party, and ex-premier and former PD leader Matteo Renzi's new centrist Italia Viva (IV) party. There have recently been sharp divisions and tensions between the M5S and the PD over a reform of the European Stability Mechanism, and between the PD and IV over plastic and sugar taxes in the budget, which were eventually postponed at the IV's behest. Di Maio said that now all the parties "are all agreed on working on the government contract as soon as the budget is approved". Hew said "I think it is useful that, immediately afterwards, the premier (Giuseppe Conte) should call the government's delegation chiefs. "We'll have a day of planning and then we'll set the parliamentary caucuses to work to say how, when and where we will do the things over the next three years." "We will draw up a road map for the government as soon as the budget is passed," the foreign minister and M5S chief said. Conte said Monday "onwards until 2023 after a 'check-up' of the government's health in January". He was echoed by PD leader Nicola Zingaretti who said the government should draw up an agenda of mutually agreed points to implement before the end of the legislative term in 2023.