Extreme weather 14 bn damage in Italy last decade

Rome, December 10 - Extreme weather events have caused some 14 billion euros in damages to Italian agriculture over the last decade, farm group Colidiretti and land reclamation consortia association ANBI said Tuesday. In 2019 alone, 16 Italian regions have asked for a state of natural calamity after a natural disaster. The two associations issued the figures at the photo competition Obiettivo Acqua (Objective Water). Despite every year regions' requesting state of calamity, ANBI President Francesco Vincenzi said that less than 10% of he funds earmarked between 2013 and 2019, some 11 billion euros, were actually assigned.