Sardines say no opening to CasaPound

Bologna, December 10 - The grassroots 'Sardines' movement against populist nationalist League leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday it would have no truck with far-right groups CasaPound and Forza Nuova (FN) after the Sardines Rome leader appeared to invite CasaPound to an upcoming Rome rally. The four promoters of the first anti-Salvini Sardines demo in Bologna last month said "the piazzas of the Sardines have always declared themselves to be anti-Fascist and intend to remain so". "No opening to CasaPound, or to Forza Nuova. "Not now, not ever". CasaPound and FN are often described as neo-Fascist groups. The Sardines Bologna promoters were replying to CasaPound leader Simone Di Stefano's saying he would accept an offer from Rome Sardines leader Stephen Ogongo's invitation to the far right to take part in an upcoming rally in Rome's San Giovanni Square. Ogongo had told daily Il Fatto Quotidiano that "anyone who wants to take to the streets is welcome". Di Stefano tweeted back "The Sardines invite us to the piazza? We'll go, but we certainly won't sing Bella Ciao'", the WWII partisan song that is an anthem for the left. The Bologna Sardines leaders added: "Since November 14 hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets against those parties that are flirting with the ideas and language of neoFascist and neoNazi groups, not even in a hidden way. "The Sardines are anti-Fascists. The Sardines will continue to fill the piazzas. Let others decide what side they're on. We have already done so."