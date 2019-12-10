Martedì 10 Dicembre 2019 | 16:40

Genoa
Lombardy councillor probed in League funding case

Bolzano
Doping: Schwazer petition to halt ban rejected

Milan
FS 'in final phase' of U.S. bid

Rome
ESM summit with Conte, working on majority resolution

Bologna
Sardines say no opening to CasaPound

Rome
Extreme weather 14 bn damage in Italy last decade

Rome
Rome shops to get incentives to leave lights on

Rome
Work on govt contract after budget - Di Maio

Turin
Salvini fans pray for him at justice defamation trial

Rome
Europe gives researchers 600mn, 23 are Italian

WASHINGTON

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari grande contro le grandi, imbattuto negli scontri diretti

PotenzaViolenze in famiglia
Acerenza, picchia moglie e figlia: arrestato un 58enne

Bariil gesto
Giovinazzo, la proposta di matrimonio è in piazza con una danza sui trampoli

Tarantonel Tarantino
Montemesola, percepiva reddito di cittadinanza ma gestiva un bar: sanzioni per oltre 80mila euro

Materanel Materano
Bernalda, scoperta base logistica mafia lucana: tre arresti

Battragedia nel nordbarese
Andria, precipita da gru mentre monta luminarie della chiesa: muore operaio 44enne

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ceglie M.ca, accoltella 39enne dopo una lite, arrestato dopo breve fuga

Leccela sentenza
Sud Salento, violentò la figlia e nacque una bambina: condannato a 30 anni

FoggiaSan Nicandro Garganico
Pestano due carabinieri nel Foggiano e fuggono: ricercati due uomini

Castellaneta Marina, auto contro camion Anas: muore una donna

Nardò, melograni riprodotti illegalmente: sequestro da un milione di euro

Il cardo, la Scozia e la maiolica: Elisabetta II risponde a un liceale di Laterza

Da Ostuni al resto della Puglia: «I Rolex falsi finivano in tutte le gioiellerie»

Addio a Dino Clavica, l'arte è un'acrobazia del cuore

Turin

Salvini fans pray for him at justice defamation trial

League leader accused of defaming prosecutors

Turin, December 10 - Dozens of admirers of nationalist opposition League leader Matteo Salvini prayed for him outside a Turin trial into his defaming the judiciary on Tuesday. Salvini, who has frequently accused prosecutors of politicising justice with their probes into his anti-migrant moves, was not present at the hearing because of his busy parliamentary schedule. But his fans, members of the I Cinque Sassi (Five Rocks) group, turned up anyway. "We are proud of him and of the work he is doing for Italy and the Italians," said the promoter of the initiative, Angela Ciconte. She said she had met the former interior minister at a book event Saturday and got his approval for the initiative. Salvini frequently ends his firebrand speeches against migrants and the government with a prayer to Mary to look out for Italy, and brandishes rosary beads. "We know," said Ciconte, "that he prays as we do. But we would never have dared to do something without his permission". Salvini has been criticised, notably by Premier Giuseppe Conte, for allegedly exploiting religious images and prayers for political effect. A new grass roots movement, the Sardines, has recently sprung up against Salvini's populist far-right rhetoric and the League's bid to wrest Emilia Romagna from the centre left next month after a recent win in Umbria, another longtime leftwing fief. The sardines have been demonstrating all over Italy and are set for a major rally in Rome this weekend.

