Rome shops to get incentives to leave lights on

Lombardy councillor probed in League funding case
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Andria, precipita da gru mentre monta luminarie della chiesa: muore operaio 44enne
Pestano due carabinieri nel Foggiano e fuggono: una denuncia e un ricercato
i più letti
Da Ostuni al resto della Puglia: «I Rolex falsi finivano in tutte le gioiellerie». Nessun acquirente però ha denunciato
Rome
10 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 10 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi was among the signatories of a protocol inked on Tuesday granting financial incentives to shops in the capital that leave their lights on when they are closed. The aim is to boost security in the city by improving lighting at nighttime. The agreement was also signed by the chamber of commerce, power and water utility company ACEA and Prefect Gerarda Pantalone. Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese expressed "great satisfaction" at the move.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su