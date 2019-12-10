Rome shops to get incentives to leave lights on

Rome, December 10 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi was among the signatories of a protocol inked on Tuesday granting financial incentives to shops in the capital that leave their lights on when they are closed. The aim is to boost security in the city by improving lighting at nighttime. The agreement was also signed by the chamber of commerce, power and water utility company ACEA and Prefect Gerarda Pantalone. Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese expressed "great satisfaction" at the move.