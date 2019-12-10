Work on govt contract after budget - Di Maio

Rome, December 10 - The parties supporting Italy's government coalition will get to work on a "government contract" ending policy splits and tensions once the 2020 budget bill is passed by the end of the year, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday. "On the government contract, which we want to do from next year, the time has come to put down timeframes and issues in black and white," said Di Maio, whose anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) is the senior government partner. The other parties backing the government are the centre-left democratic Party (PD), the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party, and ex-premier and former PD leader Matteo Renzi's new centrist Italia Viva (IV) party. There have recently been sharp divisions and tensions between the M5S and the PD over a reform of the European Stability Mechanism, and between the PD and IV over plastic and sugar taxes in the budget, which were eventually postponed at the IV's behest. Di Maio said that now all the parties "are all agreed on working on the government contract as soon as the budget is approved". Hew said "I think it is useful that, immediately afterwards, the premier (Giuseppe Conte) should call the government's delegation chiefs. "We'll have a day of planning and then we'll set the parliamentary caucuses to work to say how, when and where we will do the things over the next three years." "We will draw up a road map for the government as soon as the budget is passed," the foreign minister and M5S chief said. Conte said Monday "onwards until 2023 after a 'check-up' of the government's health in January". He was echoed by PD leader Nicola Zingaretti who said the government should draw up an agenda of mutually agreed points to implement before the end of the legislative term in 2023.