Martedì 10 Dicembre 2019 | 16:40

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Genoa
Lombardy councillor probed in League funding case

Lombardy councillor probed in League funding case

 
Bolzano
Doping: Schwazer petition to halt ban rejected

Doping: Schwazer petition to halt ban rejected

 
Milan
FS 'in final phase' of U.S. bid

FS 'in final phase' of U.S. bid

 
Rome
ESM summit with Conte, working on majority resolution

ESM summit with Conte, working on majority resolution

 
Bologna
Sardines say no opening to CasaPound

Sardines say no opening to CasaPound

 
Rome
Extreme weather 14 bn damage in Italy last decade

Extreme weather 14 bn damage in Italy last decade

 
Rome
Rome shops to get incentives to leave lights on

Rome shops to get incentives to leave lights on

 
Rome
Work on govt contract after budget - Di Maio

Work on govt contract after budget - Di Maio

 
Turin
Salvini fans pray for him at justice defamation trial

Salvini fans pray for him at justice defamation trial

 
Rome
Europe gives researchers 600mn, 23 are Italian

Europe gives researchers 600mn, 23 are Italian

 
WASHINGTON

Trump, l'impeachment una pura follia politica

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari grande contro le grandi, imbattuto negli scontri diretti

Bari grande contro le grandi, imbattuto negli scontri diretti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaViolenze in famiglia
Acerenza, picchia moglie e figlia: arrestato un 58enne

Acerenza, picchia moglie e figlia: arrestato un 58enne

 
Bariil gesto
Giovinazzo, la proposta di matrimonio è in piazza con una danza sui trampoli

Giovinazzo, la proposta di matrimonio è in piazza con una danza sui trampoli

 
Tarantonel Tarantino
Montemesola, percepiva reddito di cittadinanza ma gestiva un bar: sanzioni per oltre 80mila euro

Montemesola, percepiva reddito di cittadinanza ma gestiva un bar: sanzioni per oltre 80mila euro

 
Materanel Materano
Bernalda, scoperta base logistica mafia lucana: tre arresti

Bernalda, scoperta base logistica mafia lucana: tre arresti

 
Battragedia nel nordbarese
Andria, precipita da gru mentre monta luminarie della chiesa: muore operaio 44enne

Andria, precipita da gru mentre monta luminarie della chiesa: muore operaio 44enne

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ceglie M.ca, accoltella 39enne dopo una lite, arrestato dopo breve fuga

Ceglie M.ca, accoltella 39enne dopo una lite, arrestato dopo breve fuga

 
Leccela sentenza
Sud Salento, violentò la figlia e nacque una bambina: condannato a 30 anni

Sud Salento, violentò la figlia e nacque una bambina: condannato a 30 anni

 
FoggiaSan Nicandro Garganico
Pestano due carabinieri nel Foggiano e fuggono: ricercati due uomini

Pestano due carabinieri nel Foggiano e fuggono: una denuncia e un ricercato

 

i più letti

Castellaneta Marina, auto contro camion Anas: muore una donna

Castellaneta Marina, auto contro camion Anas: muore una donna

Nardò, melograni riprodotti illegalmente: sequestro da un milione di euro

Nardò, melograni riprodotti illegalmente: sequestro da un milione di euro

Il cardo, la Scozia e la maiolica: Elisabetta II risponde a un liceale di Laterza

Il cardo, la Scozia e la maiolica: Elisabetta II risponde a un liceale di Laterza

Da Ostuni al resto della Puglia: «I Rolex falsi finivano in tutte le gioiellerie»

Da Ostuni al resto della Puglia: «I Rolex falsi finivano in tutte le gioiellerie». Nessun acquirente però ha denunciato

Addio a Dino Clavica, l'arte è un'acrobazia del cuore

Addio a Dino Clavica, l'arte è un'acrobazia del cuore

Rome

Work on govt contract after budget - Di Maio

All parties backing got are agreed on need says M5S leader, FM

Work on govt contract after budget - Di Maio

Rome, December 10 - The parties supporting Italy's government coalition will get to work on a "government contract" ending policy splits and tensions once the 2020 budget bill is passed by the end of the year, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday. "On the government contract, which we want to do from next year, the time has come to put down timeframes and issues in black and white," said Di Maio, whose anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) is the senior government partner. The other parties backing the government are the centre-left democratic Party (PD), the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party, and ex-premier and former PD leader Matteo Renzi's new centrist Italia Viva (IV) party. There have recently been sharp divisions and tensions between the M5S and the PD over a reform of the European Stability Mechanism, and between the PD and IV over plastic and sugar taxes in the budget, which were eventually postponed at the IV's behest. Di Maio said that now all the parties "are all agreed on working on the government contract as soon as the budget is approved". Hew said "I think it is useful that, immediately afterwards, the premier (Giuseppe Conte) should call the government's delegation chiefs. "We'll have a day of planning and then we'll set the parliamentary caucuses to work to say how, when and where we will do the things over the next three years." "We will draw up a road map for the government as soon as the budget is passed," the foreign minister and M5S chief said. Conte said Monday "onwards until 2023 after a 'check-up' of the government's health in January". He was echoed by PD leader Nicola Zingaretti who said the government should draw up an agenda of mutually agreed points to implement before the end of the legislative term in 2023.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati