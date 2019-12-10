Milan-Cortina Olympic law coming soon - Spadafora

Rome, December 10 - Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said Tuesday that the government will soon approve a law with measures for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. "I'd like to reassure the local representatives, (Italian Olympic Committee CONI) President (Giovanni) Malagò and the foundation for the 2026 Olympics that the government is working for an Olympic law, which will be example of transparency, with a division of roles," he said. "The approval procedure will start soon". Earlier on Tuesday Veneto Governor Luca Zaia called on the central government to get a move on. "We are respecting the programme and the government must too," Zaia told an IOC conference on the Milan-Cortina Games. "The Olympic law is urgent". Vincenzo Novari, the head of the Milan-Cortina organizing committee, said that "keeping the team of stakeholders united" will be the real challenge because "in the next six years many aspects of the country will change".