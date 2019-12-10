Nadia Toffa, Bellanova most retweeted in 2019

Rome, December 10 - Le Iene satirical TV show presenter Nadia Toffa's farewell message before she died of cancer at 40 and Farm Minister Teresa Bellanuova's playing down the fuss about the electric blue dress she wore at her swearing-in in were the two most retweeted tweets in Italy in 2019, Twitter said Tuesday. The most popular hashtag in Italian politics was #Salvini, the handle of former interior minister and nationalist League party Leader Matteo Salvini, Twitter said. Globally, the top hashtag was @NotreDame, after the fire that devastated the iconic Paris cathedral on April 15. Toffa's tweet was retweeted almost 10,000 times. Bellanova's tweet about the criticism on the billowing dress was second for number of likes. She launched the hashtag #IwearwhatIwant. Great Thunberg and the FridaysForFuture movement came fifth in the most retweeted with comments standings. This category was led by pop princess Laura Pausini. In the entertainment and sports categories, the most retweeted tweets were for TV reality talent show Amici ands for eight-time straight Serie A winners Juventus. Globally, the most retweeted tweet was for an egg snap that got the most likes, while among politicians Donald Trump came first ahead of Barack Obama. The top footballer was Neymar and the top TV show Games of Thrones. The most popular emoji was the laughing and weeping face.