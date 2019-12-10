Two-yr-old in coma after hit-and-run

Europe gives researchers 600mn, 23 are Italian
Brescia
10 Dicembre 2019
Brescia, December 10 - A two-year-old boy is in a coma after suffering head injuries when he was hit by a motorist who did not stop in Coccaglio, near Brescia, on Tuesday. The child was in a stroller being pushed by his mother when the car hit him, throwing him some five metres. He is now in hospital in Bergamo.
