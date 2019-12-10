Martedì 10 Dicembre 2019 | 14:48

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Europe gives researchers 600mn, 23 are Italian

Europe gives researchers 600mn, 23 are Italian

 
WASHINGTON

Trump, l'impeachment una pura follia politica

 
Rome
Milan-Cortina Olympic law coming soon - Spadafora

Milan-Cortina Olympic law coming soon - Spadafora

 
Rome
'Basilica of Mysteries' reborn in Rome

'Basilica of Mysteries' reborn in Rome

 
Brescia
Two-yr-old in coma after hit-and-run

Two-yr-old in coma after hit-and-run

 
Rome
Nadia Toffa, Bellanova most retweeted in 2019

Nadia Toffa, Bellanova most retweeted in 2019

 
Bolzano
Doping: Schwazer petition to halt ban rejected

Doping: Schwazer petition to halt ban rejected

 
Rome
Valpolicella Ripasso DOC sees +9% rise in Swiss sales

Valpolicella Ripasso DOC sees +9% rise in Swiss sales

 
Milan
Trenitalia Frecciarossa service to Paris by June - Battisti

Trenitalia Frecciarossa service to Paris by June - Battisti

 
Rome
Average Italian's trash output up to 500k in 2018

Average Italian's trash output up to 500k in 2018

 
Rome
Industrial production down in October

Industrial production down in October

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari grande contro le grandi, imbattuto negli scontri diretti

Bari grande contro le grandi, imbattuto negli scontri diretti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Bariil gesto
Giovinazzo, la proposta di matrimonio è in piazza con una danza sui trampoli

Giovinazzo, la proposta di matrimonio è in piazza con una danza sui trampoli

 
Potenzanuove povertà
Problemi economici: 2 lucani su 10 rinunciano a curarsi

Problemi economici: 2 lucani su 10 rinunciano a curarsi

 
Tarantonel Tarantino
Montemesola, percepiva reddito di cittadinanza ma gestiva un bar: sanzioni per oltre 80mila euro

Montemesola, percepiva reddito di cittadinanza ma gestiva un bar: sanzioni per oltre 80mila euro

 
Materanel Materano
Bernalda, scoperta base logistica mafia lucana: tre arresti

Bernalda, scoperta base logistica mafia lucana: tre arresti

 
Battragedia nel nordbarese
Andria, precipita da gru mentre monta luminarie della chiesa: muore operaio 44enne

Andria, precipita da gru mentre monta luminarie della chiesa: muore operaio 44enne

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ceglie M.ca, accoltella 39enne dopo una lite, arrestato dopo breve fuga

Ceglie M.ca, accoltella 39enne dopo una lite, arrestato dopo breve fuga

 
Leccela sentenza
Sud Salento, violentò la figlia e nacque una bambina: condannato a 30 anni

Sud Salento, violentò la figlia e nacque una bambina: condannato a 30 anni

 
FoggiaSan Nicandro Garganico
Pestano due carabinieri nel Foggiano e fuggono: ricercati due uomini

Pestano due carabinieri nel Foggiano e fuggono: una denuncia e un ricercato

 

i più letti

Castellaneta Marina, auto contro camion Anas: muore una donna

Castellaneta Marina, auto contro camion Anas: muore una donna

Nardò, melograni riprodotti illegalmente: sequestro da un milione di euro

Nardò, melograni riprodotti illegalmente: sequestro da un milione di euro

Il cardo, la Scozia e la maiolica: Elisabetta II risponde a un liceale di Laterza

Il cardo, la Scozia e la maiolica: Elisabetta II risponde a un liceale di Laterza

Da Ostuni al resto della Puglia: «I Rolex falsi finivano in tutte le gioiellerie»

Da Ostuni al resto della Puglia: «I Rolex falsi finivano in tutte le gioiellerie». Nessun acquirente però ha denunciato

Addio a Dino Clavica, l'arte è un'acrobazia del cuore

Addio a Dino Clavica, l'arte è un'acrobazia del cuore

Rome

Valpolicella Ripasso DOC sees +9% rise in Swiss sales

Venetian red wine all the rage

Valpolicella Ripasso DOC sees +9% rise in Swiss sales

Rome, December 10 - The Swiss have developed a passion for Venetian Ripasso red wine, judging by the latest sales reports. Sale of Valpolicella Ripasso DOC rose by 9% over the past year, Consorzio della Valpolicella director Olga Bussinello said. She noted that this wine is produced exclusively in the Valpolicella area in autochthonous vineyards and that it shares with the Amarone variety its full-bodied taste due to the production technique used. It also boasts good quality for its price and is more competitive than Re del Valpolicella and thus has become a staple in many Swiss homes. Wine expert and Italy editor of the Vinum magazine since 1999 Christian Eder's first article for the Swiss-German magazine was on the Valpolicella area, confirming that the Swiss have long had a weakness for the wine. "Switzerland is a very reliable market for these wines, especially Amarone," he said. "Consumers love not only high-level Italian wines. They also appreciate the multifaceted nature and the ageing potential of this great Venetian wine. Of course, also the excellent price-quality ratio of all Valpolicella wines is an extra advantage in this large market."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati