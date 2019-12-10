Valpolicella Ripasso DOC sees +9% rise in Swiss sales

Rome, December 10 - The Swiss have developed a passion for Venetian Ripasso red wine, judging by the latest sales reports. Sale of Valpolicella Ripasso DOC rose by 9% over the past year, Consorzio della Valpolicella director Olga Bussinello said. She noted that this wine is produced exclusively in the Valpolicella area in autochthonous vineyards and that it shares with the Amarone variety its full-bodied taste due to the production technique used. It also boasts good quality for its price and is more competitive than Re del Valpolicella and thus has become a staple in many Swiss homes. Wine expert and Italy editor of the Vinum magazine since 1999 Christian Eder's first article for the Swiss-German magazine was on the Valpolicella area, confirming that the Swiss have long had a weakness for the wine. "Switzerland is a very reliable market for these wines, especially Amarone," he said. "Consumers love not only high-level Italian wines. They also appreciate the multifaceted nature and the ageing potential of this great Venetian wine. Of course, also the excellent price-quality ratio of all Valpolicella wines is an extra advantage in this large market."