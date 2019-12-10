Average Italian's trash output up to 500k in 2018

Trenitalia Frecciarossa service to Paris by June - Battisti
Rome
10 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 10 - The average Italian produced just under 500 kilos of trash in 2018, up 2% with respect to 2017, the Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA) said in a report on Tuesday. It said the nation produced almost 30.3 million tonnes of rubbish last year after six years under the 30-million-tonnes mark. The report said 14.3 million tonnes were produced in northern Italy, 6.6 million in central regions and 9.2 million in the south. It said use of landfills was down 6.4% while the amount of trash collected separately for recycling was up 2.6%.
