Some 600 evacuated from homes after Mugello quakes

Florence
10 Dicembre 2019
Florence, December 10 - Around 600 people have been evacuated from their homes in the Mugello area south of Florence after a series of earthquakes hit the area Sunday night and Monday morning, Massimo Fratini, the Florence metropolitan area's civil protection head, said on Tuesday. Historic buildings, churches and convents were damaged the the quakes, the strongest measuring 4.5 magnitude. Many schools in the area were closed as a precautionary measure. Central Italy was hit by devastating earthquakes in August and October 2016, the first of which killed almost 300 people.
