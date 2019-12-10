Martedì 10 Dicembre 2019 | 12:49

Milan
Rome
Rome
Florence
Rome
Perugia
Rome
Rome
Brescia
Rome
Milan
Rome

Industrial production down in October

Drop of 2.4% on Oct 2018, down 0.3% in mth-on-mth terms

Industrial production down in October

Rome, December 10 - Italian industrial production fell by 0.3% in October with respect to September and by 2.4% compared to the same month in 2018, according to data released by statistics agency ISTAT on Tuesday.

