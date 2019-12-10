Steel workers 'fill Rome' for A.Mittal protest

Rome, December 10 - Trade unions representing steel workers staged a big protest in Rome on Tuesday the government continues talks to stop ArcelorMittal going back on an agreement to take over the former ILVA group. "We'll fill Rome," said Maurizio Landini, the head of the CGIL union, as workers went on strike to protest. ArcelorMittal in November filed suit to get out of their contract to take over the former ILVA steel works, including its troubled Taranto plant, the biggest in Europe. On Monday Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte stressed that negotiations with ArcelorMittal "are only at the beginning".