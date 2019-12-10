Small child badly injured in explosion at home

Trenitalia Frecciarossa service to Paris by June - Battisti
Perugia
10 Dicembre 2019
Perugia, December 10 - A small child is seriously injured after an explosion late on Monday at the home where her family lives on the outskirts of Perugia, firefighters said on Tuesday. The girl's grandmother was badly burned too. Both were sitting on a sofa inside the house. Firefighters believe the explosion was caused by an attempt to light a heater with inflammable liquid.
