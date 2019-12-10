I won't hang by a thread - Conte

Rome, December 10 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has said he will not stay on at the helm of government if his position is continually precarious. "It's not in my character (to let myself) hang by a thread," Conte said in an interview with Tuesday's Corriere della Sera. "Strength comes from achieving results". The coalition of parties supporting Conte's government has been hit by turmoil over several issues, including the 2020 budget law. The executive is set to be put to a 'verifica' (verification) vote early next year to see whether it still has the necessary support in parliament to govern. "Rather than being a verification, it will be a relaunch," Conte said when asked about the idea setting out a 'time trial' programme for his government for the rest of the parliamentary term until 2023. "The public debate of recent weeks has not been good for us because it gave back the image of a ruling majority in which they are took many attempts by people to plant their flags. "We have to run together. "I call on everyone to embrace this spirit and I will demand a clear commitment".