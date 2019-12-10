Martedì 10 Dicembre 2019 | 10:47

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
I won't hang by a thread - Conte

I won't hang by a thread - Conte

 
Rome
Many youths with Sardines 'a beautiful thing', Conte

Many youths with Sardines 'a beautiful thing', Conte

 
Brescia
Disease boy, 2,leaves hospital after marrow transplant

Disease boy, 2,leaves hospital after marrow transplant

 
Rome
Gualtieri OKs 'dialogue on bond diversification'

Gualtieri OKs 'dialogue on bond diversification'

 
Milan
Man accused of hijacking student bus 'not killer, terrorist'

Man accused of hijacking student bus 'not killer, terrorist'

 
Milan
Woman in a coma after Milan bus accident dies

Woman in a coma after Milan bus accident dies

 
Rome
Soccer: Immobile still leading Golden Boot standings

Soccer: Immobile still leading Golden Boot standings

 
Rome
License of taxi driver who attacked client revoked

License of taxi driver who attacked client revoked

 
Berlin
Italian, 17, in gang that killed German fireman

Italian, 17, in gang that killed German fireman

 
Turin
11 hurt in Turin tram collision

11 hurt in Turin tram collision

 
Rome
License of taxi driver who attacked client revoked

License of taxi driver who attacked client revoked

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari grande contro le grandi, imbattuto negli scontri diretti

Bari grande contro le grandi, imbattuto negli scontri diretti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Batla tragedia
Terremoto in Albania, i volontari della Bat: «Tanto dolore tra le macerie»

Terremoto in Albania, i volontari della Bat: «Tanto dolore tra le macerie»

 
Bariprofessioni
Via all'esame da avvocato, a Bari gli aspiranti sono sempre meno

Via all'esame da avvocato, a Bari gli aspiranti sono sempre meno

 
Lecceil gesto
Xylella, a Melissano l'albero di Natale in piazza è un ulivo disseccato

Xylella, a Melissano l'albero di Natale in piazza è un ulivo disseccato

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, lavoratori in sciopero, in mille da Taranto in piazza a Roma. Afo 2, ok da Procura

Mittal, lavoratori in sciopero, in mille da Taranto a Roma. Afo 2, ok da Procura VD

 
Potenzail fenomeno
Miracolo «Nutella Biscuits», a Balvano si lavora per raddoppiare produzione: Ferrero installa un secondo «farcitore»

Nutella Biscuits, Balvano verso raddoppio produzione: Ferrero installa secondo «farcitore»

 
Brindisil'operazione
Brindisi, GdF sequestra oltre 300kg di droga al porto, arrestato scafista

Brindisi, GdF sequestra oltre 300kg di droga al porto, arrestato scafista

 
FoggiaSan Nicandro Garganico
Pestano due carabinieri nel Foggiano e fuggono: ricercati due uomini

Pestano due carabinieri nel Foggiano e fuggono: ricercati due uomini

 
MateraOperazione dei Cc
Pisticci, sorpresi in garage con 800 grammi di marijuana: in cella due 21enni

Pisticci, sorpresi in garage con 800 grammi di marijuana: in cella due 21enni

 

i più letti

Castellaneta Marina, auto contro camion Anas: muore una donna

Castellaneta Marina, auto contro camion Anas: muore una donna

Nardò, melograni riprodotti illegalmente: sequestro da un milione di euro

Nardò, melograni riprodotti illegalmente: sequestro da un milione di euro

Il cardo, la Scozia e la maiolica: Elisabetta II risponde a un liceale di Laterza

Il cardo, la Scozia e la maiolica: Elisabetta II risponde a un liceale di Laterza

Da Ostuni al resto della Puglia: «I Rolex falsi finivano in tutte le gioiellerie»

Da Ostuni al resto della Puglia: «I Rolex falsi finivano in tutte le gioiellerie». Nessun acquirente però ha denunciato

Addio a Dino Clavica, l'arte è un'acrobazia del cuore

Addio a Dino Clavica, l'arte è un'acrobazia del cuore

Rome

I won't hang by a thread - Conte

Premier calls on coalition partners to move together

I won't hang by a thread - Conte

Rome, December 10 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has said he will not stay on at the helm of government if his position is continually precarious. "It's not in my character (to let myself) hang by a thread," Conte said in an interview with Tuesday's Corriere della Sera. "Strength comes from achieving results". The coalition of parties supporting Conte's government has been hit by turmoil over several issues, including the 2020 budget law. The executive is set to be put to a 'verifica' (verification) vote early next year to see whether it still has the necessary support in parliament to govern. "Rather than being a verification, it will be a relaunch," Conte said when asked about the idea setting out a 'time trial' programme for his government for the rest of the parliamentary term until 2023. "The public debate of recent weeks has not been good for us because it gave back the image of a ruling majority in which they are took many attempts by people to plant their flags. "We have to run together. "I call on everyone to embrace this spirit and I will demand a clear commitment".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati