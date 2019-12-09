Disease boy, 2,leaves hospital after marrow transplant

Brescia, December 9 - The only carrier in Italy of a very rare disease that affects 20 people in the world, two-year-old Gabriele, left hospital in Brescia Monday after a bone marrow transplant. Gabriele, the son of a couple from Naples, suffers from the syndrome of congenital sideroblastic anemia, B-cell immunodeficiency, periodic fevers, and developmental delay (SIFD). He had the marrow transplant a month ago. Doctors say he has a a chance of living a normal life.