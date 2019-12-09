Many youths with Sardines 'a beautiful thing', Conte
Rome
09 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 9 - Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday said the fact that many youths are attracted by a new grassroots movement called the 'sardines' is a "beautiful thing". "I see a lot of desire to participate, many youths", the premier told a group of citizens who approached him after a congress on energy organized by energy giant ENI in Rome. "It is a beautiful thing". The movement is fighting against Italy's rightwing opposition nationalist strongman Matteo Salvini with demonstrations across Italy.
