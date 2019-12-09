Soccer: Immobile still leading Golden Boot standings

Rome, December 9 - Lazio's Italy striker Ciro Immobile is still leading the Golden Boot standings with 34 points despite having a penalty saved by Juve's Poland keeper Wojciech Szczęsny in the Biancoazzurri's 3-1 win at the Olimpico Saturday night. In second spot, Bayern Munich's Poland centre forward Robert Lewandowski has been joined by Leicester's England striker Jamie Vardy on 32 points.