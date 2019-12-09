Soccer: Immobile still leading Golden Boot standings

Many youths with Sardines 'a beautiful thing', Conte
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Da Ostuni al resto della Puglia: «I Rolex falsi finivano in tutte le gioiellerie». Nessun acquirente però ha denunciato
Mittal «tratta» l'uscita da ex Ilva: un miliardo. Governo rilancia di 850mln. Mise smentisce: nessuna lettera
Rome
09 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 9 - Lazio's Italy striker Ciro Immobile is still leading the Golden Boot standings with 34 points despite having a penalty saved by Juve's Poland keeper Wojciech Szczęsny in the Biancoazzurri's 3-1 win at the Olimpico Saturday night. In second spot, Bayern Munich's Poland centre forward Robert Lewandowski has been joined by Leicester's England striker Jamie Vardy on 32 points.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su