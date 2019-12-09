Italian, 17, in gang that killed German fireman

Many youths with Sardines 'a beautiful thing', Conte
09 Dicembre 2019
Berlin, December 19 - A 17-year-old boy of Italian origin was among seven youths involved in a scuffle in Germany in which a 49-year-old fireman was killed in Augusta, Bavaria, last Friday, sources said Monday. The Italian was named as Alessio L.. The victim was going home with his wife from a Christmas market together with another couple around 22:30, when they met the gang. The reason for the scuffle is still unclear.
