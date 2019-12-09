License of taxi driver who attacked client revoked

Rome, December 9 - A 58-year-old Rome taxi driver who attacked a customer when asked to have the metre running at Fiumicino Airport is to have his licence revoked, the city council said Monday. The suspension of the license is "already ongoing," it said. "What happened is intolerable and we won't let anyone off," said Mayor Virginia Raggi. The council spoke of a "brutal" attack. The taxi driver punched a man coming off a flight from Madrid in the face and broke his nose after he asked him to make sure the ride was on the meter.