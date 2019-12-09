11 hurt in Turin tram collision

Turin, December 9 - Two trams collided in Turin on Monday injuring 11 people, none seriously. The trams crashed in Corso Ferrucci near Piazza Bernini, in the centre of the northwestern city. The injured were the driver and 10 passengers. The trams, no 9 and no 16, were heading for the Maria Vittoria Hospital. Five ambulances intervened. They were joined by police and fire fighters.