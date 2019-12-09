11 hurt in Turin tram collision
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Da Ostuni al resto della Puglia: «I Rolex falsi finivano in tutte le gioiellerie». Nessun acquirente però ha denunciato
Mittal «tratta» l'uscita da ex Ilva: un miliardo. Governo rilancia di 850mln. Mise smentisce: nessuna lettera
Turin
09 Dicembre 2019
Turin, December 9 - Two trams collided in Turin on Monday injuring 11 people, none seriously. The trams crashed in Corso Ferrucci near Piazza Bernini, in the centre of the northwestern city. The injured were the driver and 10 passengers. The trams, no 9 and no 16, were heading for the Maria Vittoria Hospital. Five ambulances intervened. They were joined by police and fire fighters.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su