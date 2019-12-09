No change in debt procedures, Giammarioli (ESM)

Brussels, December 9 - The issue of debt restructuration as the main characteristic of the future programs of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is very much debated in Italy but untrue, ESM Secretary General Nicola Giammarioli said in an interview to ANSA on Monday. "In Italy, the issue of debt restructuration as the main characteristic of future (ESM) programs is very much debated but this is not true because all the clauses connected to debt restructuring and the involvement of the private sector have not changed". With the reform of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), it is impossible for Italian money to be used to save German banks or vice versa, the secretary general of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), Nicola Giammarioli, told ANSA in the interview on Monday. The backstop will not go to saving "banks in country X or Y but to give resources to the Single Resolution Fund (SRF), powered by banks, in the extreme case in which it were to run out". "The money that is given back belongs to the SRF fund and, indirectly, to all EU banks, not to citizens", he said.