Turin
11 hurt in Turin tram collision

Rome
License of taxi driver who attacked client revoked

Brussels
No change in debt procedures, Giammarioli (ESM)

Brussels
Not much time left on Libya, EU risks irrelevance-FM

Rome
Top court explains Battisti life sentence

Rome
ASPI concession stripping procedure over by month end

Rome
Investment reform plan after OK to 2020 budget - PM

Florence
Quakes hit Florence area, churches damaged

La Spezia
Man kills sick wife, self

Turin
Alleged gang selling fake Juve tickets caught

Rome
Al San Nicola
Il Bari aggancia il Potenza: la partita giocata in casa finisce 2-1

PotenzaSanità
«San Carlo» Potenza, c'è la copertura finanziaria 2020 per tutto il personale

BariLa decisione
Bari, tenta di truffare il Fondo per le vittime di estorsione: ristoratore rinviato a giudizio

TarantoNel Tarantino
Castellaneta Marina, auto contro camion Anas: muore una donna

Leccecrolli nel salento
San Foca, mareggiata sgretola la falesia: divieto di avvicinamento

FoggiaL'estorsione
Foggia: «Vuoi essere protetto? Dacci 200 euro», 2 arresti

Batnordbarese
Facevano motocross nel Parco dell'Alta Murgia: fuggono alla vista dei cc

BrindisiPub Ciporti
Fasano, incendio a un pub: terzo attentato in pochi mesi

MateraOperazione dei Cc
Pisticci, sorpresi in garage con 800 grammi di marijuana: in cella due 21enni

Brussels

No change in debt procedures, Giammarioli (ESM)

Involvement of private sector unaltered, secretary general

Brussels, December 9 - The issue of debt restructuration as the main characteristic of the future programs of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is very much debated in Italy but untrue, ESM Secretary General Nicola Giammarioli said in an interview to ANSA on Monday. "In Italy, the issue of debt restructuration as the main characteristic of future (ESM) programs is very much debated but this is not true because all the clauses connected to debt restructuring and the involvement of the private sector have not changed". With the reform of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), it is impossible for Italian money to be used to save German banks or vice versa, the secretary general of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), Nicola Giammarioli, told ANSA in the interview on Monday. The backstop will not go to saving "banks in country X or Y but to give resources to the Single Resolution Fund (SRF), powered by banks, in the extreme case in which it were to run out". "The money that is given back belongs to the SRF fund and, indirectly, to all EU banks, not to citizens", he said.

