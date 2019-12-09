Not much time left on Libya, EU risks irrelevance-FM

Brussels, December 9 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Monday "Libya is an issue that concerns Italy very much and must also concern the EU, we no longer have much time". He said "the situation of civil conflict is degenerating," and urged "all countries" that are interfering in the conflict to stop doing so and enable a ceasefire. "The EU risks irrelevance because the actors in the field are from an ever wider international community," he said. Egypt, UAE, Turkey and Russia are among the foreign countries that have tried to influence the conflict between the UN-recognised government in Tripoli and eastern Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar.