ASPI concession stripping procedure over by month end

Top court explains Battisti life sentence
Rome
09 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 9 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that procedures to strip Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) motorway company of its concessions would be completed by the end of the month. The government decided to take the motorway concessions off ASPI after the August 2018 Genoa bridge disaster that killed 43 people. Torrential rain recently caused another two bridge collapses, in which no one was hurt, which bolstered the government's intention of stripping the concessions from ASPI. ASPI is controlled by the Atlantia group, in which the Benetton family has a controlling stake. The decision to strip ASPI of the concessions was strongly pushed by the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S).
