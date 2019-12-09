Lunedì 09 Dicembre 2019 | 14:54

Rome
Top court explains Battisti life sentence

Rome
ASPI concession stripping procedure over by month end

Rome
Investment reform plan after OK to 2020 budget - PM

Florence
Quakes hit Florence area, churches damaged

La Spezia
Man kills sick wife, self

Turin
Alleged gang selling fake Juve tickets caught

Rome
Investment reform plan after OK to 2020 budget - PM

Vatican City
Corruption is cancer that undermines dignity - pope

Palermo
Tunisian migrant smuggler arrested

Milan
Woman in a coma after Milan bus accident dies

Rome
Stability pact must be revised says Gentiloni

Al San Nicola
Il Bari aggancia il Potenza: la partita giocata in casa finisce 2-1

TarantoAmbiente
Torricella, sversavano liquami in campagna: arrestati zio e nipote

Leccecrolli nel salento
San Foca, mareggiata sgretola la falesia: divieto di avvicinamento

Barinel Barese
Bitonto, passeggia in centro con la droga nella borsa della spesa: arrestato

FoggiaL'estorsione
Foggia: «Vuoi essere protetto? Dacci 200 euro», 2 arresti

Batnordbarese
Facevano motocross nel Parco dell'Alta Murgia: fuggono alla vista dei cc

PotenzaLa tragedia
Scivola e cadendo parte un colpo dal suo fucile. Muore un cacciatore

BrindisiPub Ciporti
Fasano, incendio a un pub: terzo attentato in pochi mesi

MateraOperazione dei Cc
Pisticci, sorpresi in garage con 800 grammi di marijuana: in cella due 21enni

Rome

Investment reform plan after OK to 2020 budget - PM

'Program for structural reforms', says Conte

Rome, December 9 - Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday told the 2019 Rome Investment Forum that the government will work on an investment reform plan after the approval of the 2020 budget law. "Allow us to complete the last mile" of the measure, Conte said. "Once it is approved, we will focus on a project for a better future for our country and on planning the necessary structural reforms and the majority of the discussion will be dedicated to a program to make investments more effective". The premier said the project would focus on three issues: "a rationalization of public resources by boosting the partnership between the public and private" sectors, "simplifying the regulatory framework and reducing bureaucratic burdens". Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti said Monday a new "agenda 2020" should be drawn up by the government after the budget is passed. Conte responded by saying "yes to a check-up (of the government's health) in January, onwards until (the end of the legislative term in) 2023". The PD is in a coalition whose senior partner is the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). The other members are the new centrist Italia Viva (IV) party and the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party. There has recently been tension between the partners over the budget, the reform of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and a reform of the statute of limitations.

