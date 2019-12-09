Investment reform plan after OK to 2020 budget - PM

Rome, December 9 - Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday told the 2019 Rome Investment Forum that the government will work on an investment reform plan after the approval of the 2020 budget law. "Allow us to complete the last mile" of the measure, Conte said. "Once it is approved, we will focus on a project for a better future for our country and on planning the necessary structural reforms and the majority of the discussion will be dedicated to a program to make investments more effective". The premier said the project would focus on three issues: "a rationalization of public resources by boosting the partnership between the public and private" sectors, "simplifying the regulatory framework and reducing bureaucratic burdens". Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti said Monday a new "agenda 2020" should be drawn up by the government after the budget is passed. Conte responded by saying "yes to a check-up (of the government's health) in January, onwards until (the end of the legislative term in) 2023". The PD is in a coalition whose senior partner is the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). The other members are the new centrist Italia Viva (IV) party and the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party. There has recently been tension between the partners over the budget, the reform of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and a reform of the statute of limitations.