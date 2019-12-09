Alleged gang selling fake Juve tickets caught

Turin, December 9 - Turin police on Monday carried out an operation against a gang allegedly selling fake tickets outside the stadium. Nine people were ordered to report to police and were banned from living in Turin as part of the operation. The nine suspects are accused of fraud and counterfeiting public seals, investigative sources said. The gang allegedly advertised Champions League match tickets to Juve fans through free internet ads and then sold them at the station as well as outside the Allianz Stadium, the sources said. When buyers tried to get into the stadium with the tickets, they discovered they were fake. Police said they discovered 24 fake tickets that were sold for a value of some 4,000 euros while 32 more were ready for sale.